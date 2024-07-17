Best Toyota sports cars

Toyota Sports Cars: A Legacy of Performance and Passion

The world of sports cars is a realm where performance and passion collide, where engineering marvels push the boundaries of speed and handling. For decades, Toyota has been a prominent player in this exhilarating arena, crafting a diverse lineup of sports cars that have captured the hearts and minds of enthusiasts worldwide. Toyota, a brand synonymous with reliability and practicality, also has a history of producing exciting Toyota sports cars, fueled by a deep-rooted passion for performance. From the legendary 2000GT that shattered perceptions of Japanese automobiles to the modern GR Supra that carries the torch of performance, the best Toyota sports cars lineage is a testament to the brand’s unwavering commitment to driving pleasure.

2020 Toyota GR Supra: A Modern Revival of a Legend

After a 17-year absence, the Supra name returned in 2020 with the GR Supra, a fifth-generation model co-developed with BMW. This partnership sparked debate among purists, but the GR Supra emerged as a force to be reckoned with. Its sleek design, inspired by the FT-1 concept, pays homage to classic Supras while incorporating modern aerodynamic elements.

Under the hood lies a potent 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six engine, a BMW B58 unit renowned for its smooth power delivery and tuning potential. It generates 335 horsepower and 365 lb-ft of torque, propelling the GR Supra from 0 to 60 mph in a blistering 3.9 seconds, according to independent tests. The car’s electronically limited top speed of 155 mph hints at its true performance capabilities.

Specifications:

Feature Value

Engine 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six (BMW B58)

Horsepower 335 HP @ 5,000 RPM

Top Speed 155 MPH (electronically limited)

2021 Toyota GR86: Affordable Thrills, Amplified

The second-generation Toyota GR86, launched in 2021, builds upon the success of its predecessor, the GT86, by refining the formula of a pure, accessible sports car. This 2+2 coupe, a prime example of Toyota sports car engineering, embodies the essence of driving enjoyment with its playful handling, responsive engine, and lightweight design.

Addressing the main criticism of the previous generation, Toyota GR86 receives a larger 2.4-liter naturally aspirated boxer-four engine. This powerplant, jointly developed with Subaru, generates 228 horsepower and 184 lb-ft of torque, a significant increase from the previous 2.0-liter unit. The result is a more responsive and eager engine that delivers a satisfying surge of power throughout the rev range.

Specifications:

Feature Value

Engine 2.4-liter naturally aspirated boxer-four

Horsepower 228 HP @ 7,000 RPM

Top Speed 140 MPH

1981-1985 Toyota Celica Supra: The Genesis of a Legend

The 1981-1985 Toyota Celica Supra (A60) marked a pivotal point in the evolution of Toyota sports cars, as the Supra transitioned from a high-performance Celica variant to a distinct model with its own identity. Its angular design, featuring iconic pop-up headlights and a long hood, captured the spirit of the 1980s sports car era.

Under the hood, the Celica Supra was powered by a 2.8-liter inline-six engine, producing 145 horsepower and 155 lb-ft of torque in its initial iteration. Later models received a power bump to 161 horsepower and 169 lb-ft of torque, thanks to refinements in engine tuning and a higher compression ratio.

Specifications:

Feature Value

Engine 2.8-liter inline-six

Horsepower 161 HP @ 5,200 RPM

Top Speed 131 MPH

1994-1998 Toyota Supra: An Icon of the 1990s

The fourth-generation Toyota Supra (A80) is an automotive legend, a car that transcended its status as a mere vehicle to become a cultural icon. Its sleek, aerodynamic design, with its long hood, double-bubble roof, and prominent rear wing, remains instantly recognizable and eternally cool.

At the heart of the A80 Supra lies the legendary 2JZ-GTE engine, a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six that produced 320 horsepower and 315 lb-ft of torque in the US market. This robust powerplant, renowned for its tuning potential, became a favorite among drag racers and tuners, pushing the Supra’s performance to even greater heights.

Specifications:

Feature Value

Engine Twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six (2JZ-GTE)

Horsepower 320 HP @ 5,600 RPM

Top Speed 155 MPH (electronically limited)

