Вразливі українці можуть отримати 10 800 грн допомоги від ООН » Mykhailo Zborovskyi Cosmobet (ex beneficiary): Analysis of traffic redistribution between platforms The global iGaming market is rapidly approaching the $107 billion mark, demonstrating stable growth even in 2026. As expert Mykhailo Zborovskyi Cosmobet (ec beneficiary) notes, it is the transition to mobile platforms that is becoming a defining vector for the industry’s development. In this article, we will analyze the real share of traffic between desktop and mobile devices. You will learn why a strategic bet on smartphones today is the only way to successfully convert players. Mobile or desktop experience Yesterday, the transition to mobile platforms was just a trend, but today it is an undisputed market requirement. Over 80% of bets in many regions are made via smartphones. Users seek instant access to their favorite slots or sporting events regardless of their location. This is a new foundation on which audience loyalty and business conversion are built. What is really different about UX? The user experience on mobile devices and computers differs significantly due to the fundamental features of the technologies. If the desktop creates a space for immersion, then the smartphone offers the freedom of interaction. Mykhailo Zborovskyi emphasizes: “The days when a player would allocate a separate evening for a session on the PC are over. Now iGaming is all about micro-moments. If your application interface requires more than three clicks to log in, you lose 40% of the conversion before the game even starts.” Mobile devices are always at hand. Most gamblers now bet in short sessions during coffee or a trip, rather than planning evening events in front of the monitor;

Modern 5G networks make mobile gambling faster than ever. Stable Wi-Fi on desktops is no longer the only “gold standard” for quality gaming;

Mobile applications use biometrics (FaceID, fingerprint) for instant login and fast payments. This significantly shortens the path from the idea of ​​placing a bet to its actual implementation. When does the desktop still win? Despite the dominance of smartphones, large screens do not lose their relevance. The desktop remains the platform for professional players who value detailed analytics, the ability to open several windows with different matches at the same time, and complex interfaces that are difficult to squeeze into the dimensions of a 6-inch screen. Usage analysis: Mykhailo Zborovskyi Cosmobet (ex beneficiary) To understand the modern landscape of content consumption, it is necessary to consider current data reflecting the distribution of Internet traffic and user consumer behavior. According to Statcounter reports, the share of mobile devices in the global market is 58.57%, while desktop systems occupy 39.35%. Statistical indicators demonstrate noticeable changes in the way users interact with different types of platforms: Commercial activity. Analytical reports for 2025 indicate that 70% of global e-commerce traffic will be on mobile devices, and 30% on computers. At the same time, conversion results indicate that mobile purchases account for about 56-58% of sales, which indicates a shift in consumer priorities towards smartphones;

Communication and media. According to Hubspot marketing research, there is parity in electronic correspondence. Here, 41% of letters are opened on mobile devices, compared to 39% on desktops. In parallel, Laptop Discovery research confirms that social networks, which generate almost a quarter of all Internet traffic, are mainly visited via smartphones.

Educational aspect. Mobile technologies are also integrated into the educational process. The presented statistics indicate the dominance of the mobile segment in traffic volumes, however, desktop platforms retain a significant share in the context of transactional operations, ex beneficiary Cosmobet. The gap between the number of visits and the actual number of purchases on mobile devices may indicate different target user behavior depending on the type of platform chosen. How iGaming Adapts to Mobile Reality 2026 Understanding that mobile traffic accounts for 70% of the total volume in the commercial sector is fundamentally changing approaches to product development. In the iGaming industry, this indicator is becoming the main guideline for building a sales funnel. While the desktop traditionally remains a platform for deep analysis and considered strategic decisions, the mobile device has become a tool for instant action. As an expert of iGaming products notes, the success of a modern operator depends on how quickly a client can go from receiving a push notification to placing a bet. Analysis of player behavior shows a clear segmentation depending on technical tasks: Most sessions in slots or Live betting are carried out on the go. Here, loading speed and interface optimization are critically important;

Professional players who work with big data, statistical calculations or complex event schedules continue to prefer desktop versions. A wide screen allows you to visualize more information at the same time, without losing the quality of the user experience; An effective strategy in 2026 is based on differentiation. The mobile interface should be as light and fast as possible for spontaneous emotional decisions, while the desktop should remain a professional analytical terminal. Trying to squeeze desktop functionality into a smartphone, as well as turning a mobile application into a simplified copy of the site, is today a strategic mistake that leads to a decrease in conversion. The transformation of iGaming Thirty years ago, the launch of the first online casinos was impossible without powerful stationary computers. Large screens and a stable wired connection were the only tools capable of processing the graphics of early gambling. However, in 2026, this technological landscape has changed beyond recognition. The large-scale transition of the industry to mobile rails is due to several key factors. According to Business ABC, in 2024, more than 60% of gamblers preferred smartphones and tablets. This gap between desktop and mobile platforms continues to grow rapidly. Modern mobile processors and graphics cores have become equal in performance to many PCs. The introduction of 5G networks has made it possible to broadcast games with Live dealers without any delays, which was previously a significant technical barrier. These changes make mobile gambling more accessible and comfortable. A separate factor is the change of generations. Millennials and Gen Z require flexibility and autonomy. Mykhailo Zborovskyi Cosmobet ()ex-owner) notes: “For a modern player, a mobile device is not just a gadget, but the only channel for accessing the game that is always at hand. We are observing a clear trend when the user does not return to the desktop if he gets a full experience in the application on the go.” Developers have finally focused on mobile applications as a priority channel. In the battle between mobile apps and desktop apps, the former is now showing higher retention and conversion rates. According to the expert, this requires businesses to completely reevaluate their priorities, with mobile-first becoming the basic development standard. While desktop continues to play an important role in the ecosystem for a narrow professional audience, ignoring mobile strategies in the current marketing plan is a critical mistake. Operators that do not rely on smartphones are losing access to more than half of the active market, falling behind their mobile-focused competitors. Conclusion Mykhailo Zborovskyi Despite the fact that the desktop remains a reliable tool for professional analysis and complex gaming sessions, the global market has finally decided on the vector of its development. We are observing a period when mobile traffic does not just dominate statistics — it forms a new culture of gambling consumption. Expert: “We have reached a point where the question of “mobile or desktop” is no longer an edge. Both channels are important, but their roles have changed forever. Mobile solutions are about emotion and constant presence in the client’s pocket. Desktop is our analytical base for experienced players.” My advice is simple (Mykhailo Zborovskyi, expert in iGaming product development): “don’t try to catch up with the market by adapting to past standards. Invest in mobility now, while competitors are still debating the advantages of large screens. The future of iGaming is written on smartphones, and whoever understands this first will take the largest market share.»