Mykhailo Zborovsky: iGaming Advertising — How to Promote Your Brand

In a legal environment, promoting iGaming brands requires creativity combined with strict compliance with regulatory standards. Mykhailo Zborovsky, an expert in strategic iGaming product development, emphasizes: “The era of aggressive, uncontrolled advertising is over.” The success of the new generation of operators depends on building long-term trust capital through transparent communication. Effective advertising in this sector enhances the brand’s value as a reliable and responsible partner.

Interesting fact: Mykhailo Zborovsky developed Cosmobet’s marketing strategy using knowledge previously gained in consulting and IT.

Regulatory Requirements and Boundaries

The legal gambling market in Ukraine is strictly regulated by law. Each new legislative iteration introduces even tighter restrictions on advertising content. Advertising must be aimed exclusively at adults and must категорically avoid calls for excessive gambling or promises of guaranteed winnings. Violations inevitably lead to significant fines and, in some cases, license revocation.

Another key requirement is that advertising must be ethical and comply with the principles of Responsible Gaming. This means that every advertising message must contain a clear warning about the dangers of addiction and indicate information about the company’s license. Zborovsky notes that demonstrating genuine care for customers sends a strong positive signal to the audience.

Principles of Modern Promotion

The best advertising, first and foremost, is the quality of the product itself. A platform must ensure fast payouts, reliable customer support, and a fair bonus system. Advertising materials should not use psychological techniques that create an illusion of control over random outcomes or promise “easy money.” A brand sells entertainment, not a path to financial success.

Practical tips for iGaming marketers:

Clearly define topics that are prohibited in brand promotion (income, financial stability, guaranteed success).

Integrate prominent Responsible Gaming warnings and symbols into all creative materials.

Clearly display legal and corporate information

Conduct focus groups to assess whether advertising is perceived as manipulative.

An effective promotion strategy involves transparent partnerships with reputable media outlets and responsible opinion leaders. It is essential that such partners also adhere to ethical standards and avoid encouraging excessive gambling, maintaining a balanced tone and emphasizing Responsible Gaming.

Promotion Principles

Smart marketing includes educational efforts about the risks of gambling. Providing customers with information on how to control their play increases trust and positions the brand as an expert.

Key metrics for advertising success:

Measuring the quality of customers rather than sheer volume.

Building the image of a responsible brand.

Minimizing customer churn through trust.

Instead of chasing short-term hype, Mykhailo Zborovsky, following the example of Cosmobet, advocates for a sustainable, long-term strategy. This means consistently supporting the same core values, avoiding questionable partnerships, and continuously strengthening the image of a reliable, ethical, and technologically mature company.