What Mikhail Zborovskiy of Cosmobet (former beneficiary) says about personalization

Mikhail Zborovskiy Cosmobet (former beneficiary) has repeatedly raised the issue of digital responsibility, and today it’s especially pressing: personalized algorithms are already influencing not only content selection but also user behavior. This is a game-changer. This is why the issue of transparency, interface ethics, and user control is becoming especially important now. In this article, we’ll explore the line between convenient personalization, platform trust, and a responsible digital approach.

Digital Personalization

Digital personalization is the process of creating a customized experience for each user based on their preferences, behavior, and context. As the expert notes, modern consumers no longer simply value a personalized approach, but expect it; approximately 68% of users expect a brand to understand their needs in advance.

Why is this important today? Personalization has a dual effect. The customer feels cared for and is relieved of the need to repeat their requests, while the business experiences increased conversion and loyalty. According to Zendesk, 90% of consumers are willing to spend more with companies that provide personalized service.

However, balance is crucial. Mikhail Zborovskiy Cosmobet (former beneficiary) emphasizes that there’s a fine line between convenient service and intrusion into personal space. If algorithms become too intrusive or use inaccurate data, it creates anxiety and distrust in users.

How does this work in practice?

According to Mikhail Zborovskiy Cosmobet (former beneficiary), personalization should simplify interaction with the platform. It shouldn’t put pressure on users. Its purpose is different: to make the service clearer, faster, and more convenient.

The personalization mechanics themselves are designed quite pragmatically. The platform analyzes which sections the user opens most often, where they spend more time, what they skip, which features they return to, and at what point they lose interest. These signals translate into product decisions. As a result, the service doesn’t require extra effort, but rather adapts to the user’s actual behavior.

Using Cosmobet as an example, this can be explained as follows: the service adapts to user habits. If the user acts quickly, the platform displays a more concise scenario. If they need more time, the information is presented more calmly and clearly. This reduces digital friction. It’s easier for people to navigate and find what they need faster.

The expert also points out another point. Personalization shouldn’t become a hidden influence. This is an important boundary. Algorithms can help analyze behavior. But control and responsibility must remain with the user. Only then can personalization work effectively.

Mikhail Zborovskiy: Personalization in iGaming

As Mikhail Zborovskiy Cosmobet (former beneficiary) notes, personalization in iGaming is already a basic player expectation. If the platform doesn’t adapt to a player’s preferences within the first few minutes, the risk of churn increases dramatically. Adaptation in this niche works through deep analysis of gaming sessions:

Dynamic lobby. The game showcase is tailored to the specific user, prioritizing favorite genres (slots, live casino, or instant games);

Event trigger. The system reacts to player behavior in real time, offering relevant bonuses precisely when appropriate.

The key goal of brand mechanisms is to create a seamless experience where the interface anticipates the player’s next move, minimizing cognitive load. The expert emphasizes that for brands like Cosmobet, transparent personalization is a priority; players should benefit from the algorithms while maintaining full control over their gaming experience.